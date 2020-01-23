Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Davos to attend the 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, on 21-23 January 2020.

On 21 January 2020 Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Diplomacy Dialogue on Western Balkans Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that being also a Balkan country, we greatly cared for stability in the Balkans and safety of our brothers and sisters living there.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that the European Union should keep its promises to the countries in the region and should be inclusive.

Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the “Turkey House" that increases Turkey’s visibility and has become a center of interest for global investors.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and extended him President Erdoğan's greetings. At the meeting, our excellent relations with brotherly Azerbaijan on the basis of "two states one nation" were evaluated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Presidents Hashim Thaçi of Kosovo and Lenin Moreno of Ecuador, Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov of Bulgaria and Marjan Sarec of Slovenia.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta of Rwanda, Minister of Justice and Migration Karin Keller Sutter of Switzerland, President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) and President David Sassoli of European Parliament.

Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the New Vision for Eurasia Meeting. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that 21th century was the age of rise of Asia, Asia was becoming once again center of gravity in the world, Turkey was at the center of Eurasia and the “Asia Anew” initiative would put our country in the right place in the Asian age.

Finally Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Michael Evans of Ali Baba Group and Chairman Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group. Their investment plans in Turkey were discussed.