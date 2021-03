Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

During the meeting where the potential of our economic cooperation was discussed, Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would enhance our cooperation on the fight against the pandemic and the vaccine, and underlined that we conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghur Turks.