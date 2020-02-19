Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti on 19 February 2020.

At the meeting our relations and regional issues were discussed and the Protocol on reciprocal land allocation for our Embassies was signed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would further develop our relations with brotherly Djibouti.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with the delegation of the Kurdish National Council of Syria, the legitimate representative of the Syrian Kurdish people.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were supporting their role within the Syrian National Coalition and the political process.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the biggest damage to the Kurdish people came from PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Speaker of Parliament Ivan Brajovic of friendly and ally Montenegro.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to meet again within one week in Ankara. Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that we were giving great importance to interparliamentary cooperation and were hoping to see him again at the centennial ceremony of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.