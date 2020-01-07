Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu visited to Algeria to hold bilateral meetings, on 6-7 January 2020.

On 7 January 2019 Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum of Algeria.

At the meeting a fruitful exchange of views was held on regional developments, particularly the situation in Libya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were determined to further develop bilateral relations.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad of Algeria and congratulated him on his new assignment.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkish investments in Algeria amounting to 3.5 billion Dollars ranked first and that we would further increase this figure.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that based on our common history, we would develop our cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and archives.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was also received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria and extended him President Erdoğan's greetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would increase the cooperation between our countries to the level of Strategic Council and emphasized also that we would cooperate on the basis of our common interests, particularly on the Libyan crisis.