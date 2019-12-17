Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Switzerland to accompany President Erdoğan co-chairing Global Refugee Forum on 16-17 December 2019.

On 16 December Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi of European Union.

At the meeting, endeavors to be undertaken together in a more positive environment in the new period were evaluated.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended event organized by EU on Syrian Refugee Crisis.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the most durable solution to Syrian refugee crisis is safe, voluntary and dignified returns of Syrians.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that there should be more equitable burden and responsibility sharing.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would continue cooperation with international community.

On 17 December, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed voluntary, safe and dignified returns of Syrians with Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim of Iraq, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil of Lebanon.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our quadripartite cooperation would continue.