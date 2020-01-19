On 19 January 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Berlin accompanied President Erdoğan in the Conference on Libya.

Before the Conference, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy.

At the meeting, preparations of the Berlin Summit on Libya and our cooperation in the Mediterranean were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States.

At the meeting Turkey-US relations and the Conference on Libya were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were in close contact with all key actors for a lasting ceasefire and the return to the political process in Libya.