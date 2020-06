Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Ambassador Volkan Bozkır, first Turkish citizen to be elected President of the United Nations General Assembly on 24 June 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to host in our Ministry Ambassador Bozkır, who has been elected President of the 75th UN General Assembly, and wished him success in this historic assignment.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we would strongly support him in all his endeavours.