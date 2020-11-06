Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya and Head of Mission to Libya, Jan Kubiš.

During the meeting, recent developments on intra-Libyan political process and the formation of the new interim government were discussed and Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that our support to ensure stability in brotherly Libya would continue.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Minister of Culture Anar Karimov of Azerbaijan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that we would provide all kinds of support for the restoration of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh damaged during the occupation, and that we would stand by the just cause of Azerbaijan at all relevant international platforms, particularly in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a videoconference meeting with the Turkish Delegation of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the Mission contributed to de-escalate the tension and prepared the ground for stability as well, and underlined that Turkey would continue to support the Mission.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a fruitful meeting with Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji of Zambia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would further strengthen our cooperation in every field including economy, education and the relations between our Ministries.