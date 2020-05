Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the video conference organized by the United Nations Security Council on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on 8 May 2020.

At the video conference Minister Çavuşoğlu spoke about the fight against COVID-19, the importance of global peace and stability and the responsibilities of the United Nations Security Council.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also reiterated once again that "the World is bigger than 5."