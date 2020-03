Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab of the United Kingdom on 3 March 2020.

At the meeting, our relations after Brexit were discussed and information on Operation Spring Shield was shared.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab for his solidarity and support visit to Turkey and emphasized that we were pleased with the UK’s support to our fight against the PKK.