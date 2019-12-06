Following his visit to Slovakia Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Rome to attend the 5th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Forum on 5-6 December 2019.

On 5 December 2019, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio of Italy.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would continue to develop our relations with Italy in all fields.

On 6 December, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with UN Secratary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and UNSG’s Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame as well as Pierre Heilbronn, Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the 5th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Forum.

During his speech Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey would continue to contribute to the stability and peace of the region against serious issues in the Mediterranean basin, particularly Syria and Libya.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil of Lebanon.

At the meeting, our relations and regional developments were discussed.