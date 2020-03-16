Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had video conference meetings with our Ambassadors and Consul Generals in People's Republic of China, Iran, Iraq and Italy on 16 March 2020.

At the meetings, the effects of coronavirus on their respective areas and the situation of our citizens were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our Ambassadors and Consul Generals were on duty 24/7 and thanked them for their hard work.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Ambassador Zvonko Mucunski of North Macedonia at the end of his term and thanked him for his contributions to our relations.