On 14 September 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a fruitful meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister A.K.Abdul Momen of friendly and brotherly Bangladesh.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would develop the cooperation between our countries in all fields, including in defense industry and economy, and that we would increase our trade volume of 2 billion Dollars.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed that we appreciated Bangladesh for her assistance to our Rohingyan brothers and sisters.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu opened together with his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K.Abdul Momen, the new Embassy building of Bangladesh in a ceremony attended via video-conference by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, and hoped that the new Embassy building would bring the best to our countries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also wished that it would serve well to further develop our friendship and brotherhood.