Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process 8th Ministerial Conference, themed “Peace, Partnership, Prosperity” on 9 December 2019.

During his speech at the Conference, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that as up to now our efforts for peace, stability and welfare of brotherly Afghanistan would continue in the future.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also wished success to Tajikistan that will assume co-chairmanship in the upcoming period.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif of Iran.

At the meeting, bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly Syria, were discussed.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan.

At the meeting, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed.

Early in the morning, Minister Çavuşoğlu also attended the opening meeting of the “Project on Supporting the Implementation and Reporting on the Action Plan on Human Rights” hosted by the Ministry of Justice in İstanbul.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that in the EU accession process, we haven’t only made changes in legislation, we have also taken important steps to ensure transformation of the mindset and its repercussion on implementation.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we have achieved all these for the benefit, tranquility and wellbeing of our citizens.