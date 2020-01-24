Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Nacho Sanchez Amor, European Parliament’s new Rapporteur on Turkey on 24 January 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the meeting was sincere and constructive.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were expecting European Parliament to adopt an unbiased, fair and objective approach to Turkey in the new period.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ambassador Abdurrazaq Mukhtar Ahmed Abdulqader of Libya at the end of his term and thanked him for his contributions to our relations.