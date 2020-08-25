Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany on 25 August 2020.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked Germany, Term President of the European Union for its objective mediation efforts on the Eastern Mediterranean issue. Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we had always been in favor of a dialogue that envisaged fair sharing without preconditions but that Greece and Greek Cypriots should stop acting pertly and putting themselves into risk by relying on others.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu received Ambassador Christian Berger, Head of the European Delegation to Turkey and Ambassador Georges Faber of Luxemburg and thanked them for their contributions to our relations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had also a videoconference meeting with Foreign Minister Antonio Rivas Palacios of Paraguay. During the videoconference, cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture, trade, tourism, science and education were discussed and the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Diplomacy Academies” was signed. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were determined to improve our cooperation in every field.