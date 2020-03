Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on 4 March 2020.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated to To High Representative Josep Borrell that the EU didn't keep its promises to Turkey, Turkey could no longer shoulder this heavy burden alone and it was already time for the EU to take responsibility.