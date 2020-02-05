On 5 February 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with the Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) countries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he had met with Asian Ambassadors a day before and that we were conducting a 360 degree foreign policy.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were ready to turn a new page with the EU, but that the threat and sanction language should be dropped and mutual trust environment should be established.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ambassador Juan Gonzalez Barba of Spain; thanked him for his contributions to our relations and wished him success in his new assignment.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with members of the German press in an event organized by the Turkish Presidency Investment Office and the Union of International Democrats (UID).

At the meeting our relations with Germany and current issues were discussed.