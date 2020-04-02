NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting will be held on April 2, 2020 through VTC for the first time in the history of the Alliance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the meeting.

Cooperation and solidarity with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic will constitute the main agenda item of the meeting.

During the Foreign Ministers Meeting, current issues on NATO's agenda, such as the situation in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as the strengthening of the Alliance's political role, among others, will be discussed.