On 26 February 1992, by the troops of Republic of Armenia during their
attack in Khojaly town in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, 613
innocent Azerbaijani citizens including 106 women, 63 children and 70
elderly were brutally massacred, hundreds more were wounded. Also more than
a thousand people were taken hostages. The fate of the missing people is
still unknown today.
As a result of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories including this
inhuman aggression against civilians, more than a million Azerbaijanis
displaced in their motherland, have become internal refugees. Today, the
twenty percent of Azerbaijani territories are under Armenian occupation.
We strongly condemn this massacre and the ongoing occupation of the
Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.
We sympathize deeply with our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters over this
massacre which they suffered 28 years ago and share their pain. We wish
Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this massacre and extend
once again our most sincere condolences to all Azerbaijani people.