Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs will attend the International Donors’ Conference for Albania, which aims to heal the earthquake wounds of brotherly Albania, organized by the European Commission in Brussels on 17 February 2020.

Turkey is one of the first countries that took action in the aftermath of earthquake that struck Albania on 26 November 2019. Our search and rescue teams along with medical rescue experts arrived in Albania on the day of the earthquake. TİKA, AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent promptly and effectively delivered our humanitarian aids to the earthquake zone. Upon the instructions of H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, preparations have been initiated by TOKI (Housing Development Administration of Turkey) to build 504 housing units for the earthquake victims in the town of Laç, one of the settlements most affected by the earthquake.

Our assistance to and solidarity with friendly and brotherly Albania will continue.