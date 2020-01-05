We condemn in the strongest terms the airstrikes by the so-called Libyan National Army against a military school in the south of Tripoli in the evening of 4 January 2020, which killed and injured many cadets.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon our Libyan brothers who lost their lives in the airstrikes, extend our condolences to their bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

The international community must immediately take the necessary steps in order to stop the attacks of the so-called Libyan National Army led by Haftar, to ensure a ceasefire in Libya and to end the foreign support to Haftar.

Turkey will continue to work in solidarity with the legitimate Government of the National Accord to achieve these objectives.