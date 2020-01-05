We condemn in the strongest terms the airstrikes by the so-called Libyan
National Army against a military school in the south of Tripoli in the
evening of 4 January 2020, which killed and injured many cadets.
We wish Allah’s mercy upon our Libyan brothers who lost their lives in the
airstrikes, extend our condolences to their bereaved families and wish a
speedy recovery to the injured.
The international community must immediately take the necessary steps in
order to stop the attacks of the so-called Libyan National Army led by
Haftar, to ensure a ceasefire in Libya and to end the foreign support to
Haftar.
Turkey will continue to work in solidarity with the legitimate Government
of the National Accord to achieve these objectives.