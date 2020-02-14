H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend the 56th
Munich Security Conference which will be held from 14 to 16 February 2020.
This year’s Conference will facilitate high level discussions focused on
current issues such as threats and challenges towards the security in the
Euro-Atlantic region, Transatlantic relations, European Defence, great
power competition & cooperation, international trade, multilateralism
and cyber security.
Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will make a statement on Turkish foreign policy
at a side event hosted by Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) to be held in
Turkey on 27-29 March 2020. He is also expected to have bilateral meetings
with his counterparts.