We wish that the Parliamentary elections held today will be auspicious for brotherly Azerbaijan.

We congratulate H.E. President Mr. İlham Aliyev and the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) under his leadership, for the success they have achieved in the elections.

We are happy that the elections were conducted peacefully across the country.

We believe that the efforts of the Azerbaijani authorities from the beginning and the maturity of the Azerbaijani people displayed during the election process to ensure that the elections were held in accordance with the democratic principles and transparency standards are worthy of praise.