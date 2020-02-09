We wish that the Parliamentary elections held today will be auspicious for
brotherly Azerbaijan.
We congratulate H.E. President Mr. İlham Aliyev and the New Azerbaijan
Party (YAP) under his leadership, for the success they have achieved in the
elections.
We are happy that the elections were conducted peacefully across the
country.
We believe that the efforts of the Azerbaijani authorities from the
beginning and the maturity of the Azerbaijani people displayed during the
election process to ensure that the elections were held in accordance with
the democratic principles and transparency standards are worthy of praise.