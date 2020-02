His Excellency Mr. Miro Cerar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, will pay an official visit to Turkey on 10 February 2020.

During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations with our friend and ally Slovenia, EU membership process of Turkey and regional/international developments will be discussed.

His Excellency Mr. Cerar will also participate in the Turkey-Slovenia Business Forum to be held in İstanbul on 11 February 2020.