In a scandalous event that took place today (February 5, 2020) at the European Parliament, terrorist propaganda was made; Turkey and our President were improperly threatened also with the participation of the ringleaders and supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Permitting the ringleaders of the PKK, which is also enlisted by the EU as a terrorist organisation, to attend an event at the European Parliament and propagating terrorism therein amount to openly extending support to terrorism.

We strongly condemn this unofficial event which also disregards the principle of countering terrorist organisations without discrimination.

Allowing this event, violates the EU Directive 2017/541 on Combatting Terrorism and the decision of the Bureau of the the European Parliament Presidency dated 2 October 2017; thereby contradicts with the guidelines of the EU.

On the other hand, it has been observed that the unjust ruling of the Belgian Supreme Court with respect to the Ariadna Case has encouraged certain circles within the European Parliament to support terrorism. We expect Belgium to accomplish necessary legislative work without delay in order to undo the aforementioned ruling and to cooperate with Turkey in the fight against terrorism.

We call upon the EU institutions and the EU member states to hold firm against terrorist organisations and give up taking terrorists under their wings.