H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) which will be held in Baku on 6 February 2020.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the members of the Turkic Council, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as well as the observer member Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade will attend the meeting to discuss the urgent matters on the agenda of the Turkic Council.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan and will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of his visit.