H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to
Azerbaijan to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic
Council) which will be held in Baku on 6 February 2020.
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the members of the Turkic Council,
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as well as the observer
member Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade will attend
the meeting to discuss the urgent matters on the agenda of the Turkic
Council.
Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of
Azerbaijan and will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the
margins of his visit.