We regret that Hampig Sassounian, the terrorist who assassinated Mr. Kemal
Arıkan, the Turkish Consul-General in a heinous attack on January 28, 1982,
has been granted parole during the hearing held in California on December
27, 2019 despite our attempts. We strongly condemn and reject this decision
which is subject to the approval of the Governor of California and is open
to appeal.
This decision paving the way for the release of the murderer of our
martyred diplomat is not only against universal principles of law and
justice, but also contradicts the spirit of cooperation in the fight
against terrorism.
Sassounian has not shown any remorse throughout his incarceration for the
crime he deliberately planned and committed, which was based on a distorted
ideology fostered by animosity against Turks. It was not a simple murder,
but a hate crime and a terrorist act.
Turkey, which has lost 58 lives as victims of Armenian terrorism, 31 of
which were diplomats, will resort to all legal means to prevent the entry
into effect of this troubling decision, which would establish an extremely
dangerous precedent at a time when the need for international solidarity is
at its height in response to the re-escalation of hate crimes. In this
regard, the biggest share of responsibility falls upon the US authorities,
who also suffered from similar losses.
We once again remember with respect and gratitude our martyred diplomat
Kemal Arıkan and all our martyres who fell victim to terrorism.