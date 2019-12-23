We welcome that the brotherly Uzbek people casted their votes on 22
December 2019 to elect 150 members of the Legislative wing of Parliamentary
of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Âli Meclis) and the Representatives of the
Local Councils (Mahalli Kengeş) and that the elections were conducted
successfully throughout the country.
The calm and peaceful completion of the elections with the participation of
nearly 13.5 million voters and with a turnout rate of 71.1% showed once
again that the democratization process in Uzbekistan has been successfully
progressing.
We welcome also the constructive attitude of the Uzbek authorities to
conduct the elections in an open and transparent manner in line with the
local legislation and international standards in close cooperation with
international observers, including the observers from Turkey. Continuation
of these efforts makes Uzbekistan more powerful.
Turkey will continue to sincerely support the comprehensive change and
transformation process of our strategic partner, brotherly Uzbekistan in
every field.