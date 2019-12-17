We welcome the refiling a court case by Australia against members of Armenian terrorists organization (JCAG), who martyred Mr. Şarık Arıyak, Turkish Consul General and Mr. Engin Sever, Attaché, in Sydney on December 17, 1980.

Since 1973, 58 Turkish citizens, including 31 diplomats and their family members, have lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Armenian terrorist organizations, named as ASALA, JCAG and ARA.

The death toll amounts to 77, including foreigners. Hundreds of people were injured due to their attacks as well.

The majority of the investigations in the Western countries where the attacks took place were inconclusive and the cases remained unresolved.

For the first time in Australia, 1 million Australian Dollar reward is offered for the capture of the perpetrators of a terrorist attack on the occasion of 39th anniversary of the passing away of beloved Turkish martyrs.

This decision, giving hope, even though late, that justice will be ensured, may reduce the pain of the relatives of Turkish martyrs to some extent.

We expect other countries to take similar steps where inconclusive case files regarding martyred Turkish diplomats have been closed.