We welcome the refiling a court case by Australia against members of
Armenian terrorists organization (JCAG), who martyred Mr. Şarık Arıyak,
Turkish Consul General and Mr. Engin Sever, Attaché, in Sydney on December
17, 1980.
Since 1973, 58 Turkish citizens, including 31 diplomats and their family
members, have lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks
perpetrated by Armenian terrorist organizations, named as ASALA, JCAG and
ARA.
The death toll amounts to 77, including foreigners. Hundreds of people were
injured due to their attacks as well.
The majority of the investigations in the Western countries where the
attacks took place were inconclusive and the cases remained unresolved.
For the first time in Australia, 1 million Australian Dollar reward is
offered for the capture of the perpetrators of a terrorist attack on the
occasion of 39th anniversary of the passing away of beloved Turkish
martyrs.
This decision, giving hope, even though late, that justice will be ensured,
may reduce the pain of the relatives of Turkish martyrs to some extent.
We expect other countries to take similar steps where inconclusive case
files regarding martyred Turkish diplomats have been closed.