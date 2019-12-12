The resolution adopted by the U.S. Senate on 12 December 2019 on the events
of 1915 is devoid of historical awareness and any legal base. The
resolution itself is neither legally binding nor valid
This resolution of the Senate is one of the disgraceful examples of
politicisation of history. However, those who exploit history by
disregarding reality for their political interests will never achieve their
aims.
This resolution, at the same time, is a damaging effort aiming at
interrupting the endeavors to develop Turkish-U.S. relations.
Turkey’s efforts to protect her vital interests in the region will
resolutely continue without being affected from such unjust and tactless
resolutions.