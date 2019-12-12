The resolution adopted by the U.S. Senate on 12 December 2019 on the events of 1915 is devoid of historical awareness and any legal base. The resolution itself is neither legally binding nor valid

This resolution of the Senate is one of the disgraceful examples of politicisation of history. However, those who exploit history by disregarding reality for their political interests will never achieve their aims.

This resolution, at the same time, is a damaging effort aiming at interrupting the endeavors to develop Turkish-U.S. relations.

Turkey’s efforts to protect her vital interests in the region will resolutely continue without being affected from such unjust and tactless resolutions.