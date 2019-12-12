The “Traditional Turkish Archery” nomination file has been inscribed in the
UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
as Turkey’s 17th element, during the 14. Session of Intergovernmental
Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in
Bogota, Colombia from 9 to 14 December 2019.
On the occasion of the inscription of the “Traditional Turkish Archery” in
the list, an act of shooting will be performed by the Foundation of
Archers, that has major contributions to the revival of this old and
deep-rooted traditional sports as well as the preparation of the nomination
file.
Turkey is determined to maintain its activities within UNESCO and continue
to take steps towards promoting its cultural properties to the
international community.