H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will visit Doha on 13-14 December 2019 in order to attend the 19th Doha Forum.

On the occasion of his visit to Qatar, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu, will meet H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, attend a luncheon titled “regional security order” which will be organized by the International Crisis Group (ICG), and have bilateral meetings with his counterparts.