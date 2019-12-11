The fourteenth round of the high-level meetings on Syria was held on 10-11
December 2019 in Nur-Sultan. Developments on the ground, particularly on
the east of the Euphrates and in Idlib as well as the current state of
affairs in the political process were discussed in the meeting.
The parties rejected separatist agendas that pose threat to the political
unity and territorial integrity of Syria as well as to the national
security of the neighboring countries. They underscored objection to all
attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of
combating terrorism, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives. They
expressed opposition to illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues. They
emphasized the importance of full implementation of the Memorandum of
Understanding of 22 October 2019 between Turkey and the Russian Federation
in stabilizing the situation in the east of the Euphrates.
The parties have reiterated their commitment in re-establishing calm in
Idlib and in preserving the de-escalation status of the area. They
expressed concern with the civilian casualties as a result of the recent
increase in attacks. They agreed to intensify efforts in order to ensure
the security of civilians and the military personnel of the guarantor
states. Turkey has expressed concern for regime’s targeting of civilians
and civilian infrastructure and has stressed its expectation that these
attacks must cease immediately.
In the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction on the convening of the
Constitutional Committee in Geneva. They reiterated their continued support
to the sustainability of the Committee’s work. Turkey has confirmed its
support to the ongoing efforts to further the political process, in close
coordination with the Syrian opposition and the United Nations. Turkey
underscored the expectation from the Astana guarantors to ensure
constructive stance by the regime for the functioning of the Constitutional
Committee in accordance with its mandate agreed by the Syrian parties.
The Working Group on the Release of Detainees/Abductees, Handover of Bodies
and Identification of Missing Persons has also convened in the margins of
the meeting. Turkey has stressed its expectation to respect the Working
Group’s rules of procedure for future operations of mutual and simultaneous
release of persons detained by the opposition groups and the regime.