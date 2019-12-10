Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia H.E. Mr. Gordan Grlić Radman will pay an official visit to Turkey on 11 December 2019.

This first official visit of Minister Grlić Radman, who assumed his duties last July, to Turkey will provide an opportunity to discuss all aspects of our bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

The priorities of the EU Presidency, which Croatia will take over in January 2020 for six months as well as the accession process of Turkey to the EU will also be addressed during the visit.