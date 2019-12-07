Ms. Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, will pay a visit to Turkey on 8-9 December 2019.

During her visit, the Secretary General will meet with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and H.E. Mr. Abdulhamit Gül, Minister of Justice and will participate in the launching ceremony of the project on “Supporting the Implementation and Reporting on the Action Plan on Human Rights in Turkey” carried out by the Ministry of Justice.

This visit will be an opportunity to discuss various aspects of the close relations and cooperation of our authorities with the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a founding member.