H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the 26th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava, on 5-6 December 2019.

In the course of the meeting, main items on the OSCE agenda will be discussed, along with exchange of views on threats and challenges in the OSCE geography.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.