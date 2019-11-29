International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council elections were held
during the 31st Session of the IMO Assembly in London on 29 November 2019.
Turkey was re-elected to the Council at those elections.
Having been a candidate for the first time in 1999, Turkey has been elected
in all biennial Council elections since then. Turkey’s re-election on 29
November has strengthened its position in the Council, the executive organ
of the IMO, which is the specialized agency of the UN responsible for
maritime safety and security and the protection of the marine environment.
Through its IMO Council Membership, Turkey will continue to contribute to
the work of the IMO and the advancement of IMO objectives to which she
fully subscribes, with its resources and capabilities as well as knowledge
and experience in the maritime field.