International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council elections were held during the 31st Session of the IMO Assembly in London on 29 November 2019. Turkey was re-elected to the Council at those elections.

Having been a candidate for the first time in 1999, Turkey has been elected in all biennial Council elections since then. Turkey’s re-election on 29 November has strengthened its position in the Council, the executive organ of the IMO, which is the specialized agency of the UN responsible for maritime safety and security and the protection of the marine environment.

Through its IMO Council Membership, Turkey will continue to contribute to the work of the IMO and the advancement of IMO objectives to which she fully subscribes, with its resources and capabilities as well as knowledge and experience in the maritime field.