The respective teams of Turkey and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) under the auspices of H.E Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ms. Gillian Triggs, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection convened in Ankara today (29 November) for the second time, following the first meeting in Geneva on 11 November 2019, to discuss voluntary repatriation of Syrians.

Both sides agreed on the importance and urgency of enhancing joint efforts in a result oriented manner with a view to ensuring safe and voluntary returns of Syrians.

Turkey and UNHCR will continue to work closely in all refugee matters, including durable humanitarian solutions for Syrians.

Both sides agreed to convene the third round of talks in Geneva in early 2020.