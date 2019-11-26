We received the news with deep sorrow that an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude occurred in Albania this morning (26 November), whose epicenter was on the Adriatic Sea, 10 km off the town of Durres.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as to the people of Albania and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkey, as always, is side by side with Albania in the face of this catastrophe. A search and rescue and a medical team have been dispatched by our country and will be transferred to Tirana today by military plane.

Turkey is in full solidarity with the Government and the brotherly people of Albania and ready to provide any assistance that may be needed.