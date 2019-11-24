On the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the establishment
of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in accordance with the
Resolution adopted at the 46th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting,
following the joint proposal of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, a ceremony will be
held in Jeddah on 25 November 2019.
Upon the invitations of the OIC Secretary General and the Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of the
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will represent Turkey in the
ceremony. On this occasion, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will deliver a speech
on behalf of the OIC Asian Group and have bilateral meetings with his
counterparts from the OIC Member States.