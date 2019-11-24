On the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in accordance with the Resolution adopted at the 46th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting, following the joint proposal of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, a ceremony will be held in Jeddah ‪on 25 November 2019.

Upon the invitations of the OIC Secretary General and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will represent Turkey in the ceremony. On this occasion, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will deliver a speech on behalf of the OIC Asian Group and have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the OIC Member States.