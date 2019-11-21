H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which will be held in Nagoya on 22 and 23 November 2019 in the framework of the G20 Japanese Presidency.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will make statements in the sessions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa, explaining the contributions of Turkey for the achievement of the SDGs in Turkey as well as in the Least Developed Countries and describing Turkey’s policies towards Africa.

On this occasion, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also have the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs from G20 member states.

Following the G20 Foreign Minister’s Meeting, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will participate in the Non-Proliferation Disarmament Initiative (NPDI) Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will be organized on 23 November 2019 in Japan.

This initiative is a platform where twelve countries collaborate with the aim of strengthening the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Preparations for the NPT 2020 Review Conference will be discussed during the Meeting.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also inaugurate the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Nagoya, the establishment of which was announced by H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during his visit to Japan between 27 June - 1 July 2019.