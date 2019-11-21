H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Turkey will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which will be held
in Nagoya on 22 and 23 November 2019 in the framework of the G20 Japanese
Presidency.
H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will make statements in the sessions on Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa, explaining the contributions of Turkey
for the achievement of the SDGs in Turkey as well as in the Least Developed
Countries and describing Turkey’s policies towards Africa.
On this occasion, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also have the opportunity to
hold bilateral meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs from G20 member
states.
Following the G20 Foreign Minister’s Meeting, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will
participate in the Non-Proliferation Disarmament Initiative (NPDI) Foreign
Ministers Meeting, which will be organized on 23 November 2019 in Japan.
This initiative is a platform where twelve countries collaborate with the
aim of strengthening the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Preparations for the NPT 2020 Review Conference will be discussed during
the Meeting.
H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also inaugurate the Consulate General of the
Republic of Turkey in Nagoya, the establishment of which was announced by
H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during his visit to Japan between 27
June - 1 July 2019.