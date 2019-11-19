We welcome that, in the meeting held today by Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, an agreement was reached which paves the way for the establishment of the government at the state level in the country.

Turkey, which attaches great importance to Bosnia and Herzegovina's political unity and territorial integrity and its membership in Euro-Atlantic institutions, believes that resolution of the long political impasse in the country regarding the establishment of the government will contribute to peace and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the entire region.