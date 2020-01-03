We are deeply worried about the escalating tension between the US and Iran in the region.

We strongly reiterate that turning Iraq into a conflict zone will harm peace and stability not only in Iraq, but also the entire region.

In this context, the US air operation targeting the Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Qassem Soleimani and his entourage in Baghdad this morning will obviously further aggravate insecurity and instability in the region.

It should also be noted that such escalatory moves threatening regional stability will further exacerbate the cycle of violence and gravely harm all parties’ interests.

Turkey has always been against foreign interventions, assassinations and sectarian conflicts in the region.

We invite all parties concerned to act with restraint and discretion, to avoid unilateral steps that can endanger peace and stability in our region, and prioritize diplomacy.