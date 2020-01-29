The officials of the Belgian Federal Prosecution Office have notified that
the Belgian Supreme Court has approved the validity of the ruling of the
Belgian Chamber of Accusation preventing the prosecution process following
the investigation that was launched by the Federal Prosecutor of Belgium in
2010 regarding 36 PKK-linked individuals and legal entities. This is an
explicit attempt to undermine the law.
This ruling, which exonerates a terrorist organization with ideological
motives, is exemplary as it comes from a country that presumes to lecture
Turkey on the rule of law.
This ruling of the Belgian judiciary means clear support to the PKK, a
listed terrorist organization by the EU, which is responsible for the
death of over 40 thousand Turkish citizens including civilians, children
and even babies.
This ruling based on the understanding that “even if one massacres people
in other countries, there is no problem as long as it keeps quiet in mine”
is an example of hypocrisy; ignores the fact that terrorism poses threat to
all nations and encourages other terrorist organizations.
The ruling that has been built on political criteria rather than legal ones
and containing grave contradictions demonstrates that Belgian legislation
is inconsistent with the acquis communautaires of the EU which Belgium
hosts as a founding member. It has also revealed that Belgian legislation
poses an obstacle for Belgium to fulfil its international obligations in
relation to counterterrorism, primarily stemming from the resolutions of
the United Nations Security Council.
We urge Belgian government to take all necessary steps to correct this
desperate and contradictory ruling and to continue countering the PKK
terrorist organization in an increasing manner.
It is obvious that not only the PKK but also other terrorist organizations
such as DAESH, which ruthlessly aimed Belgian people in the past, will
exploit this irresponsible ruling. Therefore, we expect all responsible
stakeholders to condemn this kind of attempts aiming to weaken
international counterterrorism efforts.
Standing on the right side of the history under all circumstances, Turkey
will continue its fight against all forms of terrorism, which is one of
biggest threats to humanity, both legally and through effective measures on
the ground until the eradication of terrorist organizations.