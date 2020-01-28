Within the framework of United Nations (UN) Universal Periodic Review (UPR), third cycle review of our country will be conducted between 28-30 January, in Geneva. During the review, Turkey will be represented by a delegation headed by Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister and Director for EU Affairs and composed of officials from relevant institutions.

The UPR is the most comprehensive international human rights process, which involves the review of the human rights records of all UN Member States by the Human Rights Council every five years. Within the framework of the UPR, which was launched in 2008, Turkey’s first review was conducted in 2010 and the second review in 2015.

Our national report constituting the basis of Turkey’s third review, was submitted to the Human Rights Council on 14 October 2019 and published by the UN. The report can also be reached at http://www.mfa.gov.tr/ulkemizin-birlesmis-milletler-evrensel-periyodik-inceleme-mekanizmasi-cercevesinde-ucuncu-tur-incelemesi-icin-hazirlanan-rapor.tr.mfa

Aiming for further promotion and protection of human rights both at national and international level, Turkey attaches importance to constructive cooperation with international organizations and with this understanding, makes its contributions to the UPR process.