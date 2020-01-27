Today (January 27th), we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Chad.

Our country recognized the independence of Chad on the very same day, on 11 August 1960, and the decision of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Chad was taken by the Council of Ministers on 29 November 1969. The establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was announced to the international public opinion on 27 January 1970 with the press releases issued simultaneously from the capitals of the two countries.

The history of the relationship between the peoples of two countries dates back to the Ottoman Empire period.

Our bilateral relations have gained momentum and the number of the mutual visits have significantly increased after the openings of the Turkish Embassy in N'Djamena on 1 March 2013 and the Embassy of Chad in Ankara on 10 December 2014.

The visit of the President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Chad on 26 December 2017; the participation of the President of Chad, H.E. Idriss Déby Itno, to our President’s inauguration ceremony on 9 July 2018 and his official visit to Turkey between 26-28 February 2019 crowned political relations between the two countries.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Turkey is committed to enhance its relations with Chad in all fields, particularly in the commercial and economic ones.