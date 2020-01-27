The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution dated November 1, 2005 which
Turkey co-sponsored and designated January 27 as “International Holocaust
Remembrance Day.”
On the occasion of the “International Holocaust Remembrance Day”, we once
more commemorate with respect 6 million Jewish victims who were brutally
and systematically murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators as
well as those minorities and groups including Roma people and disabled
persons that were also targeted. We remember with respect the Turkish
diplomats who aided those victims fleeing this horrible tragedy.
Victims of Holocaust, which is an unprecedented incident in human history,
are commemorated across the world as well as in Turkey. This year’s
ceremony will be hosted by University of Ankara with participation of
Minister of Culture and Tourism H.E. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, representatives
from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chancellor of Ankara University,
academics and students, members of diplomatic corps, Chief Rabbi of Turkey,
the President, along with the members of the Turkish Jewish Community.
Despite the painful lessons of Holocaust, it is worrying to observe the
rise in Antisemitism, xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia in today’s world.
It is essential to resolutely fight against these hate-based phenomena that
pose threats to global peace, security and stability.
With this understanding, Turkey has been participating as an observer
country since 2008 in the activities of the International Holocaust
Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which was established with the aim of
researching Holocaust thoroughly, duly commemorating its victims and
educating the new generations about this crime.
Turkey opened its doors to hundreds of Jews fleeing Nazi persecution and
today she continues to provide protection to millions of people escaping
from cruelty. Turkey will continue her decisive efforts to prevent
Antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, xenophobia, discrimination and all
forms of extremism.