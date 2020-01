We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage caused by floods and landslides in Jakarta and its surrounding areas in Indonesia on January 1st.

We wish the mercy of Allah be upon those who lost their lives, convey condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Indonesia and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkey is in full solidarity with the brotherly Government and people of Indonesia and ready to provide any assistance that may be needed.