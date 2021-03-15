We are deeply saddened by the news that 19 soldiers lost their lives and a further 13 wounded, during a terrorist attack perpetrated by the terrorist organization Boko Haram against a military convoy on 12 March 2021, in the Gudumbali region located in the Borno State of Nigeria.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack, extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.